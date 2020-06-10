Knox Brew Tours to host mobile concerts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Brew Tours announced it will team up with Born & Raised Productions to host a series of mobile concert experiences while making viewers feel like their at a real live show.

“We’ve had to come to terms with the fact that live music shows as we knew them may not be coming back for a while,” said Garrett Thomson, Co-Founder and Co-Operator of Born & Raised Productions. “So we were just trying to think of creative ways to recreate the live concert experience while still making it safe for showgoers.”

The mobile concerts name ‘The Cul-de-Sac Concerts’ are available for booking by clicking here. On the sire, showgoers will be able to select a timeslot and an artist.

