Advertisement

Local author, illustrator writes book for children explaining COVID-19

In hopes to give children a better understanding of COVID-19, two Eastern Kentuckians teamed up to write a book.
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - In hopes of giving children a better understanding of COVID-19, two Eastern Kentuckians teamed up to write a book.

“If you want to teach somebody in a family something or share something with a family, pick the children but in particular pick that one little child who always follows the rules," said author Hank Gevedon.

They wanted it to be written to the children in a simple way they could easily understand and help give them peace of mind.

“Those things were all geared specifically to make a young person feel empowered about their ability to help," said Gevedon.

Illustrator Kellene Turner hopes it can be used as a resource for school teachers in the fall.

“I love kids so being able to communicate with them about that and to help clarify or ease their mind about this unseen villain that we’re fighting and steps that they can take to prevent those and then to protect themselves as well as their families and loved one was really, really powerful," said Turner.

Gevedon had the overall vision of the book, and Turner brought it to life.

“I added some creepier elements to him, some skeleton hands and he had the tattered sleeves, and he’s a classy virus so you’ll see he’s got cuff links for villain virus,” said Turner.

The book, titled 'How the Littlest Hero Fought the Villain Virus Down to Zero' follows a little hero excited about the rules and wants to do good.

“In the back of the book, we added a daily vitals statistics log so they can take the temperature of people in the family," said Gevedon.

In just five weeks, the book is now in the hands of children. It was printed locally at Hinkle Printing in Corbin.

“It’s been a really smooth process so I think when you work with the right people it goes really really fast," said Turner.

The book also includes a Spanish translation on every page.

“I think we’re reaching a broader community and you know educational level that a lot of people just overlook," said Turner.

They have already sold more than 200 copies of the book. You can purchase the book here.

Gevedon says they hope to have it available on Amazon Ignite soon.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Stocks fall sharply on Wall Street as investors turn jittery

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Stocks and bond yields are down sharply on Wall Street as optimism that the reopening of businesses would drive a relatively quick economic recovery fades amid rising coronavirus cases in many U.S. states and countries.

WVLT News

StateMint pop-up consignment sale returns with safety guidelines in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
StateMint Consignment pop-up sale returns to Knoxville with safety precautions in place.

WVLT News

Tulsa police release body cam video of officers handcuffing black teenagers for jaywalking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Sikes
Tulsa Police Department have released body camera footage from two officers who arrested a black teenager and handcuffed a second for jaywalking last week.

WVLT News

City of Knoxville computers infected by ransomware

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The City of Knoxville computer networks have been attacked by ransomware, according to an email sent to city employees.

WVLT News

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for 13-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

Latest News

WVLT News

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

Updated: 1 hours ago
Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A.

WVLT News

First day of school dates for East Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
Schools across East Tennessee have released the dates students will be welcomed back.

News

Tulsa police release body cam video of officers handcuffing black teenagers for jaywalking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Tulsa Police Department have released body camera footage from two officers who arrested a black teenager and handcuffed a second for jaywalking last week.

WVLT News

Knoxville man arrested following armed Dollar General robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knoxville police said a man was arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday night.

WVLT News

Trump OKs sanctions against international tribunal employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump lobbed a broadside attack Thursday against the International Criminal Court by authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan.

WVLT News

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church.