Long-term care facilities in Tennessee to begin limited visitation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee released guidance Wednesday on requirements that will allow long-term care facilities to resume visitations while keeping residents safe from COVID-19.

“From my own family experience, I know how heartbreakingly difficult and stressful it is to not see loved ones for weeks at a time,” Gov. Lee said. “Our family members, friends, and neighbors in long-term care are our most vulnerable Tennesseans. Even limited visitation options will bring relief and support for residents and visitors alike, as long as we can ensure everyone’s well-being.”

Limited visitation will be allowed to begin on Monday, June 15.

Facilities that choose to re-open to visitors must first meet the following prerequisites:

Testing of all staff and residents at least once, and compliance with applicable regulations regarding weekly staff re-testing;

No new COVID-19 case in residents or staff members in the previous 28 days

Compliant with Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines

Overall stability of the disease burden present in the community where the facility is located

“Our hope is to balance the need for social interaction at long-term care facilities with providing a safe environment for residents, staff, and visitors,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Tennessee Department of Health. “We will monitor the implementation of this visitation plan closely, knowing we may need to revert to more protective measures if we start seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases at facilities.”

Long-term care facilities who meet the prerequisites and allow limited visitation must follow these guidelines:

Making appointments prior to visiting and limiting the duration of visits

Limiting the number of visitors per resident and daily visitors per facility

Enforcing visitor social distancing and mask requirements

Screening all visitors with symptom and temperature checks immediately upon facility entry

Under the guidance, facilities can conduct visitations in an outdoor setting, using a visitation booth or protective barrier or in a resident’s room if the visitor provides a negative COVID-19 test done within 72 hours of the visit.

