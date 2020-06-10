Advertisement

Long-term care facilities in Tennessee to begin limited visitation

Governor Bill Lee released guidance Wednesday on requirements that will allow long-term care facilities to resume visitations while keeping residents safe from COVID-19.
(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee released guidance Wednesday on requirements that will allow long-term care facilities to resume visitations while keeping residents safe from COVID-19.

“From my own family experience, I know how heartbreakingly difficult and stressful it is to not see loved ones for weeks at a time,” Gov. Lee said. “Our family members, friends, and neighbors in long-term care are our most vulnerable Tennesseans. Even limited visitation options will bring relief and support for residents and visitors alike, as long as we can ensure everyone’s well-being.”

Limited visitation will be allowed to begin on Monday, June 15.

Facilities that choose to re-open to visitors must first meet the following prerequisites:

  • Testing of all staff and residents at least once, and compliance with applicable regulations regarding weekly staff re-testing;
  • No new COVID-19 case in residents or staff members in the previous 28 days
  • Compliant with Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines
  • Overall stability of the disease burden present in the community where the facility is located

“Our hope is to balance the need for social interaction at long-term care facilities with providing a safe environment for residents, staff, and visitors,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Tennessee Department of Health. “We will monitor the implementation of this visitation plan closely, knowing we may need to revert to more protective measures if we start seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases at facilities.”

Long-term care facilities who meet the prerequisites and allow limited visitation must follow these guidelines:

  • Making appointments prior to visiting and limiting the duration of visits
  • Limiting the number of visitors per resident and daily visitors per facility
  • Enforcing visitor social distancing and mask requirements
  • Screening all visitors with symptom and temperature checks immediately upon facility entry

Under the guidance, facilities can conduct visitations in an outdoor setting, using a visitation booth or protective barrier or in a resident’s room if the visitor provides a negative COVID-19 test done within 72 hours of the visit.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

East Tennessee foundation looking to raise money to improve lives of inner city kids

Updated: 27 minutes ago
An East Tennessee Foundation is raising money to improve the lives of inner-city kids through academic achievement, mental health, food security and financial literacy.

WVLT News

Three arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed June 8 in Tazewell.

WVLT News

Variety editor talks ‘Gone with the Wind’, the future of film and summer blockbusters

Updated: 40 minutes ago
No industry has gone untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest, and that’s true of Hollywood. , an editor with the well-known entertainment magazine Variety, sat down with WVLT News to discuss “Gone with the Wind,” the pandemic and the future of film and theaters.

WVLT News

Memphis Tigers football not anticipating single-game ticket sales for 2020 season

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The University of Memphis football team announced it is examining capacity limits for its 2020 season and not anticipating single-game ticket sales.

WVLT News

MTSU eliminates roommate option due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Middle Tennessee State University is eliminating roommates due to COVID-19.

Latest News

WVLT News

Jimmy Buffett to make Grand Ole Opry debut

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make their Grand Ole Opry debut later in June.

WVLT News

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events

Updated: 1 hours ago
NASCAR announced in a Tweet Wednesday the decision to ban confederate flags from events.

WVLT News

‘A predator of the worst kind’: Investigation launched after sexual assault claims made against officer involved in death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hours ago
One of the three officers under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor is now also being investigating for sexual assault, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.

WVLT News

Trump: No change at bases named for Confederate officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of any of the 10 Army bases that are named for Confederate Army officers.

WVLT News

New treehouse domes provide a getaway at the Red River Gorge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor James
“Dome Town” at the Red River Gorge is a rental space in the forest near the Wolfe and Powell County line.

WVLT News

I-40 West in Sevier Co. shutdown due to cargo fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A cargo fire was reported around 4:24 pm on Wednesday on I-40 westbound