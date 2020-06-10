Memphis Tigers football not anticipating single-game ticket sales for 2020 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Memphis football team announced it is examining capacity limits for its 2020 season and not anticipating single-game ticket sales.

The State of Tennessee Health Department announced a reduced capacity recommendation for large gatherings and six feet of separation must be maintained between groups of guests.

“Based on these projected requirements and a need to create a necessary social distancing, we are currently anticipating that we may only be able to provide ticket accommodations to season ticket holders. Priority will be given to fans who have purchased or started a payment plan for season tickets by June 30. We do not currently anticipate any single-game ticket sales for the 2020 season," said in a tweet by Memphis Football.

The school says it’s seeking the best solution to keep fans, student-athletes, coaches, and staff safe, while also continuing the home field dominance of a 35-5 home record.

For more information about payment plans or to renew or purchase season tickets, call 901-678-2331 or visit GoTigersGoTix.com

