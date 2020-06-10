MTSU eliminates roommate option due to COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - New CDC guidelines recommend one student per bedroom on college and university campuses, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported. Middle Tennessee State University is adhering to the guidelines, leaving some students without dorm rooms.

That policy won’t impact students in apartment-style buildings, but those in community dorms will be affected.

"All of those assignments are being canceled," said Dr. Debra Sells, MTSU Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Services. "What we’re going to have to do is go back through and make a whole new set of assignments."

The university said any student can reapply, but freshman will be given priority.

"Our sense is that, in their first time away from home, Freshmen have a need for campus support more so than an upperclassman," said Sells.

Students can reserve individual rooms with no roommate, but that costs an extra $500 per semester.

“For most of our students, that amount of money shouldn’t make a significant difference. For those for whom it is unaffordable, any student can cancel their housing reservation between now and July 1 and receive all of their money back,” said Dr. Sells.

Other students will have to move off-campus or move back home.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.