MTSU eliminates roommates due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Middle Tennessee State University announced it will eliminate roommates for the fall semester due to the school’s new COVID-19 safety measures.

The Centers for Disease Control now recommend one student per bedroom on campus. School officials said nearly f half of the students who lived on campus last year will have to find a new place to live.

“All of those assignments are being canceled,” said Dr. Debra Sells, MTSU Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Services. “What we’re going to have to do is go back through and make a whole new set of assignments.”

Students will be required to reapply for housing and freshman will be given first priority, according to school officials.

“Our sense is that, in their first time away from home, Freshmen have a need for campus support more so than an upperclassman,” said Sells.

Students will be able to go online and reserve individual rooms with no roommate but will be charged $500 more per semester.

“For most of our students, that amount of money shouldn’t make a significant difference. For those for whom it is unaffordable, any student can cancel their housing reservation between now and July 1 and receive all of their money back,” said Dr. Sells.

School officials said they believe there are enough off-campus housing options to fill the need.

MTSU students will find out which classes meet in person, and which ones will be online, in the next two weeks. Sells says students will be able to customize their schedule if they can no longer live on campus.

