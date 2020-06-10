NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events

(WVLT) - NASCAR announced in a Tweet Wednesday the decision to ban Confederate flags from events.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcome and inclusive environment to all fans, competitors and our industry. Bringing people together and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties," the statement read.

The announcement comes days after driver Bubba Wallace called for the flag to be banned.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

