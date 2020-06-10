Nearly 200K sign petition for KKK to be declared terrorist group

WASHINGTON (WVLT/WATN) - Nearly 200,000 people have signed a petition for the Klu Klux Klan to be recognized as a terrorist group.

WATN reported that a petition on Change.org titled “Make the KKK illegal” has more than 172,000 signatures.

Many petitions on the website have been focused on the KKK in the past week. The petitions demand the white supremacist hate group to be deemed terrorists. Another petition calling for the Department of Homeland Security to change the KKK’s status into a terrorist organization has more than 152,000 signatures. A third one is directed towards President Donald Trump, asking him to “Declare the KKK a terrorist organization." That petition has nearly 100,000 signatures.

“Terrorism is the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims. We ask if ISIS or ISIL is labeled a terrorist group for their acts, then surely the KKK fit the clear description of a terrorist," reads the description of one petition.

