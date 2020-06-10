New treehouse domes provide a getaway at the Red River Gorge

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WYMT) -

It looks like something constructed from a childhood dream: “Dome Town” at the Red River Gorge is a rental space in the forest near the Wolfe and Powell County line.

Under the canopy, it is peaceful as four domes are available. You can rent either one of them or the whole grouping.

“They slow down as they walk to our cabins or treehouses and then when they arrive I feel like they can actually arrive and be with the forest and I just feel like that’s so healing,” said Amy Dourson, the owner and operating manager of Red River Gorgeous.

The structures are blended in with the trees and swinging bridges connect each of the domes to one another. Out of the four domes, two have heating and cooling and one is a more primitive dome.

There is a fourth dome that has two bathrooms and a kitchen inside.

Inside one of the domes with air conditioning and heating. Two swinging chairs and the bed overlook the forest. (Connor James)

“We’re in the canopy. So we’re surrounded by sycamore trees, and hemlock trees, and rhododendron, and we’re in the forest,” Dourson added.

Red River Gorgeous is a family run business in Powell County. Wednesday at about noon, Dourson brought her three kids along as she began to clean out the domes for the next group of renters.

“It’s really an experience of feeling elevated and lifted and calmer and also more connected to the forest,” she said. “You’re just surrounded by the trees, the limbs and the lights and the breeze, it’s just so, for me it’s just so calming.”

Eager to go soon? You may have to wait for a little. “Dome Town” is booked until about August.

The price ranges from about $125 to $250 a night.

For more information on Red River Gorgeous, you can go to their website at https://www.rrgcabin.com.

