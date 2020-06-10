OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONGRESS

WASHINGTON — Philonise Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to “stop the pain” as lawmakers consider a sweeping law enforcement overhaul, so his brother George won’t be just “another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police. Floyd’s appearance before a House hearing came a day after funeral services for George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minnesota man whose death has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices. By Lisa Mascaro and Andrew Taylor. SENT: 1,000 words. Photos. Video.

XGR-SPORTS BETTING-OHIO

CLEVELAND — Efforts to legalize sports betting in Ohio have made halting progress more than a year after bills were introduced in the House and Senate, although sponsors of the conflicting legislation believe a deal can be reached. The main difference between the two bills is who would regulate sports betting. The House bill approved in late May said it should be the Ohio Lottery Commission. The Senate version said says it should be the Casino Control Commission. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 430 words.

SEVERE WEATHER

MILWAUKEE — The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal were moving out of the Midwest and into Canada on Wednesday, with gusty winds and heavy rain leaving behind flooding in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa. SENT: 430 words. Photos.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE-ESPORTS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Aiming to recruit and engage more competitive video gamers, a dozen schools in the Mid-American Conference are creating a standalone esports conference to offer structured competition without the extensive rules that govern intercollegiate athletics. That means the teams can enlist not just amateur players but a type prohibited in traditional college sports: competitors who already turned pro or made money from gaming, sometimes as teenagers years before college. By Kantele Franko. SENT: 680 words. Photo.

BRIEFS:

CHILD FOUND DEAD — Authorities in Ohio say a young child has been found dead inside a Dayton apartment, and the child’s mother has been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

SHOOTING-FOUR INJURED — A judge sentenced a man to more than three years in prison for firearms charges stemming from a 2018 shooting in a park that left him, another man and two children wounded.

OBIT-LONNIE WHEELER — Lonnie Wheeler, who wrote or collaborated on more than a dozen sports books, including Hank Aaron’s autobiography, has died after years of struggling with conditions related to muscular dystrophy. He was 68.

SPORTS:

NFL-QB COACHING SUMMIT

NEW YORK — The NFL and the Black College Football Hall of Fame will hold a virtual version of their quarterback coaching summit, a third-year project aimed at improving the league’s diversity. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is among the pro and college coaches planning to participate in the June 22-23 event. Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II, chairman of the NFL’s workplace diversity committee, is among the panelists.

BBO-BASEBALL DRAFT

NEW YORK — The Detroit Tigers lead off the Major League Baseball draft for the second time in three years with Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson and Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin among the favorites to be selected No. 1 overall. This year’s draft will be uniquely shorter than ever, with only five rounds over two nights instead of 40 rounds over three days because of the coronavirus pandemic. By Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 850 words. Photos.

SOC-MLS TOURNAMENT

UNDATED — Major League Soccer is set to resume its season with a tournament starting July 8 in Florida. The league suspended play on March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak after its teams had played just two games. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 600 words. Photos.

__

