Scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this afternoon. A WVLT Weather Alert has been issued some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe.

The primary threats this afternoon will be heavy rain, small hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep the WVLT Weather App handy to track the storms.

Otherwise this afternoon we’ll have sun, clouds and storms and slightly cooler as we stay in the upper 80s.

The weather turns quiet for the back half of the week into the weekend. We’ll see a return to sunshine along with some slightly cooler temperatures. We’ll be in the mid and upper 80s all the way through Saturday.

Late in the weekend, drier air will start to funnel back into our region. You’ll first notice it with morning lows in the upper 50s Sunday morning. By that afternoon, highs will only reach the lower 80s.

Spotty showers will be possible early next week as more humidity starts to creep back in. Highs will also start working their way back into the mid 80s starting Monday.

