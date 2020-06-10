Advertisement

SEC Football Media Days changes to a virtual event

Annual league kickoff had been scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta
SEC Football Media Days going virtual in 2020
SEC Football Media Days going virtual in 2020(WTOK)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Southeastern Conference will hold its first-ever virtual football media days in 2020, the Conference announced Wednesday.

SEC Football Media Days were scheduled to be held in Atlanta, July 13-16, at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021."

The virtual event will feature Sankey’s annual “State of the SEC” address, as well as media sessions with the conference’s 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school. The SEC is in planning with the SEC Network to provide wall-to-wall coverage of the virtual event. Albeit online, this will be the third SEC Media Days appearance for Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The dates and times for SEC Virtual Football Media Days have not been announced at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events

Updated: 1 hours ago
NASCAR announced in a Tweet Wednesday the decision to ban confederate flags from events.

High School

South-Doyle standout making a difference

Updated: 20 hours ago
Mizzou freshman named Greater Knoxville Sports hall of Fame male Amateur Athlete of the Year

WVLT News

NASCAR unveils plan to welcome back fans

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
The sport of NASCAR has returned to action, but has done so without fans in the stands. That will all change beginning with the June 14th race at Homestead, Florida.

Sports

Graduate transfer Johnson headed to Wake Forest, not ETSU

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Graduate transfer Jalen Johnson has decided to play at Wake Forest instead of East Tennessee State.

Latest News

Sports

Dirt track racing returning to East Tennessee

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By WVLT Staff
The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to Smoky Mountain Speedway on Saturday, June 13 for the Mountain Moonshine Classic.

Sports

UT football players, coaches march in Knoxville to support protests

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
|
By WVLT News
Athletes from across the country have stepped up to show their support for protestors and speak out about racial injustice and police brutality. The University of Tennessee football team is no different.

Sports

Keselowski wins Food City 500 as Bristol weekend continues

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Brad Keselowski wins second race of season at Bristol in wild finish.

Sports

UT coaches release statement in support of black student athletes

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By WVLT News
Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer and UT's 15 head coaches released a statement regarding current protests against police brutality.

Sports

Titans receiver does right by Tennessee fans

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
Titans receiver A.J. Brown is having fun giving back this off season.

Sports

NBA in talks to finish season at Disney resort

Updated: May. 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
It's unclear how many games would be played or how the playoffs would be structured.