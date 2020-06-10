Sen. Alexander says students going back to school is step towards ‘normalcy’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Lamar Alexander said 56 million students going back to school in the fall “will help our country take its surest step towards normalcy.”

Alexander made the comment during the Senate health and education committee hearing. Witnesses from across the state spoke during the hearing to discuss the groundwork being done to help students go back to school in the fall safely.

“The question for governors, school districts, teachers and parents is not whether schools should reopen – but how," Alexander said. "Any teacher can explain the risk of emotional, intellectual and social damage if a child misses a school year. Schools need to assess how this year’s disruption has affected our children and get student learning back on track.”

Alexander suggested school boards, superintendents and principals should focus on the following steps:

Creating an environment where students and teachers can socially distance

Making modifications to the school year calendar and daily schedule

Preparing to integrate more distance learning

Restructuring classrooms and extracurricular activities

Providing meal services in a safe way

Making sure the school has gloves, masks, and other protective equipment

Protecting students and adults in the school buildings who are at a higher risk

Alexander said for many students, school is the safest place they will be all day. Nearly 30 million students receive lunch at school and more than 70 percent of those students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

“Administrators have a responsibility to make our schools among the safest small communities this fall. In doing so, they will help our country take its surest step toward normalcy,” Alexander said.

