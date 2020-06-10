Soaky Mountain Waterpark announces opening date

Advertisement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new attraction is set to open in Sevierville in June.

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks officials announced Soaky Mountain Waterpark will officially open for business on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 50-acre waterpark is located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville. Officials said this will be a soft opening with the official grand opening happening in 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Wilderness at the Smokies guests who purchase tickets and season pass holders will get the chance to get a sneak preview of the park on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We can’t wait to unveil our amazing new destination to the public! It is such a fun place for families and truly features something for all ages to enjoy, all in a beautiful mountain-modern park setting," Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park will have restricted capacity levels. Guests are encouraged to purchase daily admission tickets in advance online.

Officials said masks will be optional in the park but not allowed in or on any water attractions. The park said it has created a safety program to keep visitors safe and keep the park clean to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

The park will feature the Avalaunch, a first-of-its-kind watercoaster with four flying saucer features that create a drop-and-dive sensation and one wave curved wall; Soaky Surge, a massive, 35,000 square foot wave pool capable of generating waves 6 feet high; Black Bear Rapids, an adventure river encompassing 24,000 square feet; and The Hive, a bee-themed play-and-spray feature with countless hands-on activities for younger children.

In addition to the Avalaunch watercoaster, there will be two five-person raft rides; a tubing tower with five flumes; two high-intensity body slides; and a four-lane, head-first mat racing challenge to satisfy everyone’s racing desires.

The waterpark will be open through Labor Day, with additional select days being considered through mid-September.

