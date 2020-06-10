Advertisement

South-Doyle standout making a difference

Elijah Young is giving back to youth football.
Former Cherokees standout hands over $1000 check to South-Doyle Youth Football
Former Cherokees standout hands over $1000 check to South-Doyle Youth Football(Rick Russo WVLT)
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elijah Young ran his way into the South-Doyle record books, and so it’s no surprise that the talented youngster has been named Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Male Amateur Athlete of the Year. Of the honor he says, ”That’s big! Coach called me and said I received that award. I’m just humbled and grateful.”

Young has left a lasting impression on the South-Doyle community and that impression continues to grow. As part of the award, Gatorade donates $1000 to the charity of the athlete’s choice. Young has decided that money should go to a group which helped get him to where he is today, South-Doyle Youth Football.

League commissioner Mike Hawkins says, ”It means a lot! Seeing a young man like Elijah come up through the ranks in youth football and sticking with it all these years and pursue his dreams. I think youth football is so important, seeing these young men and even young ladies learn the principles of the game learn what it means to work hard and together as a team. It helps these young people prepare for life even beyond football.”

Speaking of preparing for life, amidst all the uncertainty in our country, the Missouri signee leaves Wednesday for Columbia, where his teammates have already been active protesting injustice. A number of them last week marched from campus to the county courthouse to register to vote. Young was proud of his new teammates saying, ”That was strong and powerful, I wish I was there standing with them boys I love them ... that was just powerful.”

Young is part of the first class of signees for new head coach Eli Drinkwitz at Mizzou. He and Tigers are scheduled to visit Knoxville on October 3rd.

