State to resume mask distribution after EPA says they’re safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced the state will continue to distribute the Renfro masks at the center of recent controversy.

An investigation by WTVF uncovered the masks had been treated with an anti-microbial agent. It was unclear whether the masks were safe to breathe through because of the chemical.

On Wednesday, state officials said the Environmental Protection Agency determined the masks were safe to use.

“We did initially pursue some independent testing because we did not believe we would receive a report from the EPA in a timely manner,” said officials. “However, we were surprised earlier this week to receive a full report of safety which is considered to be the gold standard.”

The state decided to cancel the independent study after receiving the EPA’s report.

It was unclear Wednesday whether any East Tennessee Health Departments have made decisions on whether to resume distribution of the masks. Knox County’s Dr. Martha Buchanan said the department was waiting on direction from the state.

