Tennessee lawmakers call for justice for George Floyd, oppose ‘defund the police’

Tennessee lawmakers introduced a resolution calling for justice for George Floyd and opposing recent efforts to defund the police.
Credit: Rep. Marsha Blackburn(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lawmakers introduced a resolution calling for justice for George Floyd and opposing recent efforts to defund the police.

Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced the bill cosponsored by several other senators including Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

“The killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, at the hands of law enforcement was a horrific act that violated the public trust and was inconsistent with the values and conduct expected of law enforcement officers,” the resolution said.

In the resolution, lawmakers said defunding the police would leave police departments understaffed and untrained which would, “increase the risk of violent crimes to the communities of the United States.”

Read the full resolution below:

Whereas a free society depends on the rule of law, which is the foundation for the preservation of public order, peace, and individual rights;

Whereas the United States has a troubled history of racism that includes slavery, the terror of lynch mobs, segregation, and Jim Crow, and that history leaves the United States with important work to accomplish;

Whereas the just and unbiased enforcement of the rule of law and the protection of innocent individuals against lawbreakers is the essential function of government at the local, State, and Federal levels;

Whereas the law enforcement profession is inherently dangerous, and police officers risk their lives every day;

Whereas, in 2019, 89 Federal, State, local, and Tribal law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty;

Whereas law enforcement officers are entrusted by the public to uphold the law;

Whereas law enforcement officers who abuse their positions, engage in corruption, employ excessive force, or exhibit bias betray the public trust and undermine the rule of law;

Whereas the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, at the hands of law enforcement was a horrific act that violated the public trust and was inconsistent with the values and conduct expected of law enforcement officers;

Whereas the law enforcement officers involved in the killing of George Floyd have been terminated from their positions and charged with crimes relating to their conduct and their contribution to the death of George Floyd;

Whereas good law enforcement cannot exist without accountability and justice;

Whereas understaffed police departments and undertrained police officers increase the risk of encounters that result in the use of force, including unjustifiable or excessive force; and

Whereas defunding the police would leave police departments understaffed and undertrained, while also increasing the risk of violent crime to the communities of the United States, especially vulnerable communities: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) calls for justice for George Floyd; and

(2) opposes efforts to defund the police.

