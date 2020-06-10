Tennessee National Guard testing for COVID-19 following outbreak in Washington DC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State officials announced all members of the Tennessee National Guard who returned from duty in Washington D.C. were tested for COVID-19 before arriving back in the state.

The D.C. National Guard announced some of its members tested positive for the virus while they were mobilized to respond to the protests following George Floyd’s death. Officials would not disclose how many members tested positive due to “operational security.”

Test results from the Tennessee National Guard members are expected in the coming days.

Officials said while some Guard troops responding to the protests wore protective equipment, most were not wearing masks and it was largely impossible to maintain any social distancing.

Personnel were reportedly medically screened for the coronavirus prior to their arrival, and again before they departed.

According to officials, about 5,000 Guard members were in D.C. for the protests, including as many as 1,200 from the D.C. Guard. The remainder came from 11 states: Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

