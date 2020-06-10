Advertisement

Tennessee parents charged with aggravated child abuse of infant son

The parents of a 2-month-old in Rutherford County have been charged with aggravated child abuse.
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Darla Stewart, 18, is the mother of the abused infant.
Dequavion Wilburn, 21, is the father of the abused infant.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) -The parents of a 2-month-old boy in Rutherford County have been charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment after the child reportedly suffered more than 10 bodily fractures.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Dequavion Wilburn and 18-year-old Darla Stewart were charged with aggravated child abuse Friday following an investigation.

Authorities said they began investigating the parents after their infant son was admitted to Children’s Hospital in October.

"He was diagnosed with greater than 10 fractures to his ribs and all four extremities,” Detective Andrea Butler said. “These fractures were in multiple stages of healing. These type of injuries supports activities synonymous with child abuse/maltreatment.”

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, both Wilburn and Stewart, the primary caregivers for their son, did not give reasons for how their son suffered the injuries.

The baby was placed in the custody of the Department of Children’s services the same day he was admitted to Vanderbilt.

After the parents were allowed a supervised visit with the 2-month-old on December 1, Butler reported finding another bruise on the baby’s shin. He was examined at the hospital the next day, where doctors came to the conclusion that the injury was inflicted on the infant.

Grand jurors indicted both parents on two counts each of aggravated child abuse last week.

They were both booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where Stewart was released on $80,000 bond Tuesday. Wilburn is being held on an $80,000 bond. Hearings are set on June 29 in Circuit Court.

