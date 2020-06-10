Three arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed June 8 in Tazewell.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was executed at a home on Lillie Lane. During the search, deputies said they found “various controlled substances” and seized $2,000 in cash. Investigators said they bought drugs at the home several times over the course of several months, and this warrant was the second executed since January 2020.

Jonathan David Goins was arrested and charged with sale or delivery of schedule II, possession of a schedule II, possession of a schedule III, possession of schedule V and possession of schedule VI. Robert Adam Goins was served with an outstanding sex offender violation and Jacob Aaron Goins was arrested for sale or delivery of schedule II, sale or delivery of schedule III and sale or delivery of schedule IV.

