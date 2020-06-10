Advertisement

Trump: No change at bases named for Confederate officers

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By ROBERT BURNS
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of any of the 10 Army bases that are named for Confederate Army officers. Two days earlier, Defense Secretary Mark Esper indicated that he was open to a broad discussion of such changes.

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump wrote. “The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”

Name changes have not been proposed by the Army or the Pentagon, but on Monday, Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy indicated in response to questions from reporters that they were “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming bases such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Benning in Georgia.

Supporters of disassociating military bases from Confederate Army officers argue that they represent the racism and divisiveness of the Civil War era and glorify men who fought against the United States.

To amplify Trump's view, his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, read his tweets to reporters in the White House briefing room. She said he is “fervently” opposed to changing the base names and believes that doing so would amount to “complete disrespect” for soldiers who trained there over the years.

The U.S. military recently began rethinking its traditional connection to Confederate Army symbols, including the Army base names, mindful of their divisiveness at a time the nation is wrestling with questions of race after the death of George Floyd in police hands.

Ten major Army installations are named for Confederate Army officers, mostly senior generals, including Robert E. Lee. Among the 10 is Fort Benning, the namesake of Confederate Army Gen. Henry L. Benning, who was a leader of Georgia’s secessionist movement and an advocate of preserving slavery. Others are in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Texas and Louisiana. The naming was done mostly after World War I and in the 1940s, in some cases as gestures of conciliation to the South.

Few voices in the military are openly defending the link to Confederate symbols, but some of the bases named for Confederate officers are legendary in their own right. Fort Bragg, for example, is home to some of the Army's most elite forces. Any decision to change the name at Bragg or other bases likely would involve consulting with officials from the affected states and localities.

Peter Mansoor, a retired Army colonel and veteran of the Iraq war, said in an email exchange that renaming these bases is long overdue.

“Most serving soldiers know little about the history behind the Confederate leaders for whom these bases are named, or the political deals that caused them to be honored in this fashion,” he said. “There might be some pushback from a small segment of soldiers from the South, but this is what we like to call a ‘teachable moment.’ Now is the time to finally bring about a change that will speak volumes as to what the U.S. Army stands for.”

David Petraeus, a retired four-star Army general, says the renaming move, which he supports, amounts to a “war of memory,” and that before deciding to rename bases like Fort Bragg, where he served with the 82nd Airborne Division, the Army must be ready to follow its own procedures for such change.

“The irony of training at bases named for those who took up arms against the United States, and for the right to enslave others, is inescapable to anyone paying attention," Petraeus wrote in an essay published Tuesday by The Atlantic. “Now, belatedly, is the moment for us to pay such attention.”

Fort Bragg was named for Braxton Bragg, a native North Carolinian and Confederate general with a reputation for bravery and mediocre leadership. His forces were defeated at the Battle of Chattanooga in November 1863.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

East Tennessee foundation looking to raise money to improve lives of inner city kids

Updated: 28 minutes ago
An East Tennessee Foundation is raising money to improve the lives of inner-city kids through academic achievement, mental health, food security and financial literacy.

WVLT News

Three arrested after narcotics search warrant executed in Claiborne County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed June 8 in Tazewell.

WVLT News

Variety editor talks ‘Gone with the Wind’, the future of film and summer blockbusters

Updated: 41 minutes ago
No industry has gone untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest, and that’s true of Hollywood. , an editor with the well-known entertainment magazine Variety, sat down with WVLT News to discuss “Gone with the Wind,” the pandemic and the future of film and theaters.

WVLT News

Memphis Tigers football not anticipating single-game ticket sales for 2020 season

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The University of Memphis football team announced it is examining capacity limits for its 2020 season and not anticipating single-game ticket sales.

WVLT News

MTSU eliminates roommate option due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Middle Tennessee State University is eliminating roommates due to COVID-19.

Latest News

WVLT News

Jimmy Buffett to make Grand Ole Opry debut

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will make their Grand Ole Opry debut later in June.

WVLT News

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events

Updated: 1 hours ago
NASCAR announced in a Tweet Wednesday the decision to ban confederate flags from events.

WVLT News

‘A predator of the worst kind’: Investigation launched after sexual assault claims made against officer involved in death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hours ago
One of the three officers under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor is now also being investigating for sexual assault, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.

WVLT News

New treehouse domes provide a getaway at the Red River Gorge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor James
“Dome Town” at the Red River Gorge is a rental space in the forest near the Wolfe and Powell County line.

WVLT News

I-40 West in Sevier Co. shutdown due to cargo fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A cargo fire was reported around 4:24 pm on Wednesday on I-40 westbound