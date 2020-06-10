Two Tennessee men arrested, suspected to have burglarized, vandalized church van

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Murfreesboro men were arrested for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing a church van.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said 18-year-old Toby Bramlett and 20-year-old Skylar Miller are facing charges of theft from a motor vehicle, vandalism and evading arrest.

According to a release from MPD, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity at St. Marks United Methodist Church located at 1267 N. Rutherford Blvd. Tuesday. June 8. Upon arrival, officers reported seeing the two suspects running from the area.

After leading officers on a brief foot chase, both men were taken into custody. Bramlett and Miller are accused of pouring cleaning material inside the van and rolling paper towels around it.

Bramlett was released from jail on a $6,500 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for September 27, according to the release. Miller remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $19,500 bond. He is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.