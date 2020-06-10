TWRA warns people to “leave baby deer alone”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning people to leave baby deer alone during this time of year.

TWRA took to Facebook reminding people that they will see more deer, especially baby deer, this time of year, but to not bother them. The agency says just because a fawn is left alone does not mean it needs help or doesn’t have a mother.

TWRA shared a list of reasons to not bother the babies, including the fact that it is illegal to take a fawn from the wild and that they have a better chance of surviving when left alone.

It's that time of year, and TWRA is urging people to leave baby deer alone! #tnwildlife #leaveitalone #notorphaned Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.