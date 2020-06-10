US Navy to ban confederate flags from all public spaces

(WVLT) -The US Navy announced it will ban the display of all confederate flags in public spaces.

The announcement came from the Chief of Naval Operations via Twitter; a few days after the US Marine Corps banned the confederate flag from all of its bases.

“Today, I directed my staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines,” Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday wrote in a Tweet.

He added that he directed his staff to craft an order to prohibit the confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas on Naval installations, ships and submarines.

