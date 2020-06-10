Variety editor talks ‘Gone with the Wind’, the future of film and summer blockbusters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No industry has gone untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest, and that’s true of Hollywood. Marc Malkin, an editor with the well-known entertainment magazine Variety, sat down with WVLT News to discuss “Gone with the Wind,” the pandemic and the future of film and theaters.

“Gone with the Wind” made headlines again after HBO Max announced the film would be pulled from its streaming service. The company said the movie would be re-added when it can “return with a discussion of its historical context.” The film is a 1939 classic — a call to Hollywood’s Golden Age, but it has continually faced criticism due to its portrayal of racism and slavery. In recent years, it has seen renewed skepticism, and in 2017, The Orpheum Theater in Memphis pulled the film from its 2018 summer movie series, saying, “as an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves,’ The Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population."

While the film may be pulled from HBO’s platform for now, Malkin thinks it will come back and invite the movie industry to make changes within the art scene. “For better or worse. I think Hollywood will continue the discussion. I don’t think people want to just erase what happened. That’s not the answer. Because, you know, history is history. Whether we like it or not. It’s a matter of what do we do with that history, what do we do with the things that we’ve learned about.”

He added that it could shift how old films could be shown in the future. “You know there are many communities that have been disenfranchised and discriminated against in Hollywood. You have the Asian community, the LGBTQ community, you have women. So I think what will happen, but I think will be good coming out of this, is there will be a discussion of what was going on. Then, why was this depiction going on? And let’s make sure we don’t do it again. So I think there’ll be a lot of discussions about how people are represented, different communities are represented.”

It’s unlikely that the movie — temporary hiatus from HBO aside — will disappear from the public consciousness soon. Variety reported Wednesday that “Gone with the Wind” was No. 1 on Amazon’s best-sellers chart shortly after HBO made the announcement.

Moving forward, the current culture of critical observation can push artists and consumers to have more discussion about the depiction of what’s happening today, Malkin says. " I don’t think we’re going to have black and white rules of what can be done, what can’t be done, but it’s just gonna be a lot more talking,"

HBO has faced some social media backlash for the decision, with one user on Twitter saying the removal of the film was “equivalent of book burning."

This is the modern-day equivalent of BOOK BURNING. I'd #CancelHBOMax and #BoycottHBO if I could. https://t.co/eA4uODCsza — 🇺🇸 Cory Groshek 🇺🇸🐸 (@CoryGroshek) June 10, 2020

Another said they wondered what move would be pulled next and mentioned “Schindler’s List" and “The Ten Commandments” and used the hashtag #BoycottHBO.

I hear, from Twitter in Spain, that HBO will remove, Gone with the wind, because of its use of slavery. I wonder when they’ll remove Gladiator, The Ten Commandments and while they’re at it, Schindler’s list?!?! 🙄🤦‍♀️ #BoycottHBO — CubanAmerica🇺🇸 (@Marir65Ruiz) June 10, 2020

However, streaming services aren’t likely to lose their power, at least not during the COVID-19 pandemic. The LA Times reported in April that streaming services have seen a major surge in subscribers during the pandemic, with three in four people using more services since the pandemic began. As there will likely not be a summer blockbuster season to give movie theaters and studios a boost, streaming could hold onto that edge for quite a while longer.

Malkin said, “I was talking to someone the other day about streaming. And I said, you know, ‘the streaming numbers are going to go so down once the theaters reopen because everyone’s gonna be running to theaters,' and someone said to me, ‘You know what, I don’t think that’s necessarily the case. I think people are going to have like a PTSD, sort of reaction to COVID-19 until they feel 100% safe’. So right now streaming is the answer I think, you know, most everything is being seen, you know via streaming platform.”

Malkin’s prediction could prove lethal to the movie-going industry. AMC, the largest movie-theater chain in the U.S., has warned it may not survive the pandemic after sustaining a $2 billion-dollar loss amid the shutdown.

Despite AMC’s outlook, a renewed form of movie consummation may be on the horizon — drive-ins. One of the only local drive-in theaters in East Tennessee, the Parkway Drive-In, reopened in May at half-capacity. John Vincent, president of the United Drive-in Theater Owner Association said such venues have naturally built-in social distancing measures. Without a vaccine, Malkin said, it might mean more drive-ins in the future could open to help the movie industry, but they won’t be what saves it.

