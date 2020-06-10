Vols pitcher Garrett Crochet drafted 11th overall by White Sox

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee pitcher Garrett Crochet heard his name called in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft Wednesday night. The 6′6″ lefty was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago White Sox.

Crochet was rated as the No. 18 overall prospect and the third-best left-handed pitcher in this year’s draft by MLB.com

The 2020 Baseball America Preseason First Team All-American was rated as Mississippi’s best prep pitching prospect in 2017, when he was drafted in the 34th round by the Milwaukee Brewers. Crochet bounced around between the bullpen and the starting rotation during his first two seasons before returning to a starting role in the abbreviated 2020 season.

Crochet made his junior season debut against Wright State, allowing just two hits over 3.1 shutout innings while striking out six batters.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.