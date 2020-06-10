Wallet Wednesday: Estate sales adjusting to a new way of selling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Estate Sales are just one of many industries changing the way they do things and they're reaching a bigger audience than before. Jason Deel at JD Realty and Estates said they've moved a lot of their sales online and by auction.

"One of the things that I try to do is watch consumer behavior. It's pretty easy to watch consumer behavior when your wife is kind of the leading forefront. So, she's ordering groceries online now and they're being delivered. So, we as a society are just more comfortable with shopping online," said Deel. He says they're adjusting to the buyer.

“Lots of people call, especially first-time auction buyers or estate sale buyer... they’ll call ask can you send me more photos? So, what we end up doing is ‘hey you know what? Let’s just make a small video of it, and we’ll send you the video.’ So, it’s almost like you’re there,” said Deel.

He said if you are looking to downsize, it's a good time to sell.

“If you’re thinking about selling, it’s the number one way to reach a larger market. You’re not just selling to people in East Tennessee, although we love our east Tennessee family, we’re selling worldwide.”

People can pick up their items by signing up online or they will ship them to out of state buyers.

