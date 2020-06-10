What’s the secret to Ham 'N Goodys lemon cookies? “Prayer,” says owner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ham 'N Goodys could be bringing their famous lemon cookies right to your neighborhood.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Ham 'N Goody’s cookie truck is serving up the signature cookies in a different area of East Tennessee area each week.

If you’re wondering about the secret to making the treats so uniquely delicious, the owner has a simple answer: Prayer.

Ham ‘N Goodys was started in 1978 by Leroy and Emily Shoemaker.

“I’ll tell you the secret,” said Ham N. Goody’s Owner Dale Harold. “Once I asked Mr. Leroy what was the secret ingredient in the lemon cookies and he told me it was prayer. He prayed for the food and customers then, and today we continue that tradition praying for the customers, staff, and food on a daily basis."

Harold said the food truck travels from Cookeville to Johnson City and Oneida to Cleveland. On average, the truck takes 100 dozen cookies in a trip.

“We have been very blessed the past 4 decades and pray for God’s blessings on our business now and going forward,” said Harold.

You can learn more about where the find the cookie truck next on the Ham N Goodys Facebook page.

