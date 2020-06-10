Advertisement

WVLT Weather Alert Day: Large hail, damaging winds possible

Strong to severe storms will be possible through 8 PM Wednesday evening.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT Weather Alert Day is in effect until 8 PM Wednesday as strong storms rumble across East Tennessee.

Storms have been developing along parts of the plateau and the south valley as of the early afternoon. These storms will continue to feed on the near-90 degree temperatures and high humidity, eventually becoming strong storms. While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two storms may briefly reach severe levels. The primary threats from 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM this evening will be locally heavy rain, damaging winds and small hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep the WVLT Weather App handy to track the storms.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a very brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a very brief tornado cannot be ruled out.(WVLT)

Storms will start losing some steam closer to 8 and 9 o’clock as the heat that fueled them begins to fade. Even though storms will have weakened, some scattered showers will remain along the cold front up until midnight. That will leave us high and dry for the rest of the night as lows drop into the mid 60s.

The weather turns quiet behind the cold front, ushering in slightly less humid air. We’ll see a return to sunshine along with some slightly cooler temperatures. We’ll be in the mid and upper 80s all the way through Saturday.

Late in the weekend, a reinforcing shot of drier air will rush through our region. You’ll first notice it with morning lows in the upper 50s Sunday morning. By that afternoon, highs will only reach the lower 80s.

Spotty showers will be possible early next week as more humidity starts to creep back in. Highs will also start working their way back into the mid 80s starting Monday.

