Zoo Knoxville opens more attractions Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced it will open more attractions Wednesday as the zoo moves into phase two of its reopening plans.

On Wednesday, the Clayton Safari Splash play area and the Kids Cove contact yard will reopen. Giraffe feedings will resume, but masks are required.

Aldo’s and Beastro restaurants will reopen inside the zoo with indoor seating.

The number of tickers available to visitors will be limited each day with timed entries. Visitors are required to purchase general admission tickets in advance. Reservations for passholders and members are required to be made online or by phone. During this time, the zoo said tickets will not be available at the ticket window.

For a full list of phase two changes, click here.

