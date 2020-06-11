Advertisement

Anakeesta opens tree house adventure over Gatlinburg

Anakeesta announced a new attraction for kids over Gatlinburg.
Anakeesta opened a new treehouse adventure over Gatlinburg.
Anakeesta opened a new treehouse adventure over Gatlinburg.(Anakeesta)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced a new attraction for kids over Gatlinburg.

An official release said the addition of the TreeVenture is part of the largest-ever expansion to the attraction.

“Treehouses capture everyone’s imagination, and nestled in the trees at the top of a mountain, TreeVenture encompasses the whimsical feel you find throughout Anakeesta,” Anakeesta Partner and ClimbWorks Owner Nick Thompson explained. “TreeVenture offers a family-friendly adventure for all ages. Each treehouse entrance features a different level of difficulty, so you pick your path and create your own adventure.”

An announcement said TreeVenture features three multi-level treehouses connected by nets, ropes, hanging logs and platforms where kids can safely play without using a harness.

“Everywhere at Anakeesta has fantastic views, but when you travel 600-plus feet up to the top of the mountain on our lift, and then go 60 feet higher in the air on the tower, you get a 360-degree view that’s indescribable,” co-founder and Managing Partner Bob Bentz, who also designed the tower, shared. “We went through a number of different design concepts and decided upon the concept of it emulating a flower, a flower opening up to the sky. If you look at the form and shape of a flower, and you look at the tower itself, you can see a very similar opening up to the sky, opening up to the heavens, opening up to the sun – much like a flower.”

Officials say the latest addition is part of the third phase of a $6.5 million expansion of Anakeesta. Additions still to come include a stage for live music, a mountaintop fire pit with a walk-up bar, walk-up windows for pizza and frozen yogurt and a water play area.

To learn more about Anakeesta visit the official website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

