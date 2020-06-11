Black Lives Matter protest in Clinton draws hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Black Lives Matter protest drew at least 200 people to Clinton Thursday evening.

Protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd, have broken out across the country and continue. Last week, hundreds showed up for a march in Knoxville.

Many protesters showed up to the protest in Clinton with signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and “White Silence = White Violence.”

The city of Clinton is home to the first desegregated public high school in the south. In 1956, 12 students, known as the Clinton 12, desegregated Clinton High School, now known as Clinton Middle.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.