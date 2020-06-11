Advertisement

City council seeks to oust Nashville police chief

More than a dozen city officials have signed a resolution seeking to oust a Tennessee police chief.
Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson speaks at the city's COVID-19 update on Thursday, June 4, 2020. During the press conference, Mayor John Cooper announced the city will review the department's use of force policy.
Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson speaks at the city's COVID-19 update on Thursday, June 4, 2020. During the press conference, Mayor John Cooper announced the city will review the department's use of force policy.
Jun. 10, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More than a dozen city officials have signed a resolution seeking to oust a Tennessee police chief. News outlets report at least 15 Nashville Metro Council members have signed the document that calls for Mayor John Cooper to call for the resignation of Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson and pursue “meaningful policy and behavioral change” in the agency.

Anderson has been criticized in recent years, with activists and some city leaders saying he has resisted change and transparency.

Calls for his resignation have intensified amid a wave of protests calling for police reforms.

