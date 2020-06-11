City council seeks to oust Nashville police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More than a dozen city officials have signed a resolution seeking to oust a Tennessee police chief. News outlets report at least 15 Nashville Metro Council members have signed the document that calls for Mayor John Cooper to call for the resignation of Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson and pursue “meaningful policy and behavioral change” in the agency.

Anderson has been criticized in recent years, with activists and some city leaders saying he has resisted change and transparency.

Calls for his resignation have intensified amid a wave of protests calling for police reforms.

