City of Knoxville computers infected by ransomware

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville computer networks have been attacked by ransomware, according to an email sent to city employees.

“Please be advised that our network has been attacked with ransomware,” said the notice sent Thursday morning. “Information Systems is currently following recommended protocols. This includes shutting down servers, our internet connections, and PCs. Please do not log in to the network or use computer applications at this time.”

A city spokesperson said the technology team worked to shut down the city’s computer network, identify and isolate problems, and minimize damage.

City offices and services will continue to operate as normal, although the computer issues may cause some inconveniences, officials said.

Information about how the network became infected or whether any information was breached has not been released.

WVLT News is working with city officials to learn more details about the issue.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.