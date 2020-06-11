Advertisement

Cocke County honoring seniors

Coach Jeff Fancher is recognizing dozens of athletes, scholars and ROTC members. The signs are made possible by sponsors and money from Fancher’s pocket.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cars driving in downtown Newport will get to see signs of graduating seniors.

It’s not easy juggling sports, school, and other extracurriculars.

"Everyone came on board with it. It’s just my way in a small way to say thank you to the spring sport athletes who did not get that time to shine," said Fancher.

He hopes the pictures from students at the high schools in the county will give them some of the recognition they deserve.

“You put in the work over the years, and you’re not gonna have a chance to, in front of your hometown crowd on senior day, say thank you for your participation in sports,” said Fancher.

Senior day is usually the last time they will play with their high school team.

“I remember my senior night playing baseball and basketball back in the day and maybe just maybe, this will offer a sense of closure,” said Fancher.

They’re trading a packed stadium on senior night for one of these thank you gifts.

Fancher says they will be giving the banners to the students in a few months. The kids will have to pick them up and write thank you notes to sponsors.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

