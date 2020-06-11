Demand for tickets crashes Louisville Zoo’s website

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - As states reopen amid the pandemic, more and more people are getting out and enjoying their summer. That was certainly true for the folks in Louisville, Kentucky.

WAVE reports that after the Louisville Zoo announced it was reopening, so many people tried to buy tickets that the website system couldn’t handle the demand. The first two weeks of reopening are limited to zoo members and their guests with reservation times, and the zoo is limited to 100 guests per hour.

The zoo told WAVE it was working on a solution.

