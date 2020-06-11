Dog parks valued at $50K being donated to Knox County neighborhoods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County residents now have the opportunity to nominate their neighborhood for a $50,000 grant to build new dog parks.

The Boyd Family Foundation made a $500,000 to fund the project in partnership with Knox County and the City of Knoxville.

The foundation will give 10 dog parks grants worth $50,000 each to five city and five county neighborhoods that apply and meet the criteria.

“There is no better place to get to know your neighbors than a neighborhood dog park,” said Randy Boyd, of the Boyd Family Foundation. “Dog parks bring people and pets together from all different backgrounds and walks of life. We are honored to make Knox County and Knoxville the Most Pet Friendly Community in America.”

The deadline to apply for a grant is June 30. The nomination period will be followed by a period for neighborhoods to show why they need a dog park on social media using the #KNDP.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.