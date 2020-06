KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here is a list of dates for first days of school in East Tennessee.

Alcoa 7/22

Blount 7/29

Oak Ridge 7/29

Hamblen 7/31

Cocke 8/3

McMinn 8/3

Cumberland 8/5

Fentress 8/5

Grainger 8/5

Roane 8/5

Campbell 8/7

Loudon 8/7

Monroe 8/7

Claiborne 8/8

Knox 8/10

Scott 8/10

Sevier 8/13

Union 8/13

