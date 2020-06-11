Advertisement

Ford recalls about 2.5M vehicles for latch, brake troubles

Ford is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere
This Feb. 15, 2018, photo shows a Ford logo on a 2018 Expedition 4x4 on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show.
This Feb. 15, 2018, photo shows a Ford logo on a 2018 Expedition 4x4 on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada, and elsewhere because of a nagging door latch problem and a brake fluid leak.

The door latch recall covers more than 2.1 million cars, SUVs, and vans in the U.S. The latches can fail and cause the doors to open while the vehicles are moving. It’s the third recall for the same problem.

Ford also is recalling nearly 344,000 F-150 pickups in the U.S. and Canada to fix a fluid leak from the brake master cylinder. The company says the problem has caused seven low-speed crashes with two injuries.

Ford has had nagging quality troubles with the latches, some car transmissions, and other issues that have hurt its bottom line.

The company said Wednesday the previous door latch recalls were done because of defective pawl spring tabs that could crack and fail in high temperatures. Usually, the doors won’t close if there’s a failure, but if they do close, they could open again while the vehicles are in motion. The previously recalled vehicles may not have had the latches replaced, or repairs may not have been done correctly, the company said in a statement.

Owners will have the option to inspect the latch date codes and check online to see if the two previous recalls were done correctly or if further service is needed. Those who don’t want to do the inspection and those whose latches need to be replaced will be told to go to dealers.

The recall covers vehicles in the U.S. and includes the 2012 to 2015 Ford Focus, the 2013 to 2014 Ford Fusion, the 2011 to 2014 Ford Fiesta, and the 2013 to 2015 Ford Escape and C-Max. Also covered are the 2013 and 2014 Lincoln MKZ, the 2015 Lincoln MKC, the 2015 Ford Mustang and the 2014 to 2016 Ford Transit Connect van. Not every recalled vehicle from those model years will be included.

The brake fluid recall covers certain 2014 through 2017 F-150s in the U.S. and Canada. The F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the United States.

All the recalled trucks have 3.5-liter turbocharged engines. Ford says fluid can leak from the master cylinder for the front-wheel circuit. Depending on how much fluid is lost, the front brakes could lose much of their stopping ability, but the rear brakes would work. That can lengthen stopping distances and possibly cause a crash.

Ford says in a statement the driver could hear a chime or get a warning light on the dashboard. It could also take more pressure on the pedal to stop the trucks.

Dealers will replace the brake master cylinder and the brake booster if it is leaking.

In 2016, Ford recalled the 2013 and 2014 versions of the trucks for the same problem. That same year, the government opened an investigation to see if the recall should have covered more model years. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration remains open.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Stocks fall sharply on Wall Street as investors turn jittery

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Stocks and bond yields are down sharply on Wall Street as optimism that the reopening of businesses would drive a relatively quick economic recovery fades amid rising coronavirus cases in many U.S. states and countries.

WVLT News

StateMint pop-up consignment sale returns with safety guidelines in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
StateMint Consignment pop-up sale returns to Knoxville with safety precautions in place.

WVLT News

Tulsa police release body cam video of officers handcuffing black teenagers for jaywalking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Sikes
Tulsa Police Department have released body camera footage from two officers who arrested a black teenager and handcuffed a second for jaywalking last week.

WVLT News

City of Knoxville computers infected by ransomware

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The City of Knoxville computer networks have been attacked by ransomware, according to an email sent to city employees.

WVLT News

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for 13-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

Latest News

WVLT News

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

Updated: 1 hours ago
Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A.

WVLT News

First day of school dates for East Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
Schools across East Tennessee have released the dates students will be welcomed back.

News

Tulsa police release body cam video of officers handcuffing black teenagers for jaywalking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Tulsa Police Department have released body camera footage from two officers who arrested a black teenager and handcuffed a second for jaywalking last week.

WVLT News

Knoxville man arrested following armed Dollar General robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knoxville police said a man was arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday night.

WVLT News

Trump OKs sanctions against international tribunal employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump lobbed a broadside attack Thursday against the International Criminal Court by authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan.

WVLT News

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church.