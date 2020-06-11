Former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer confident in return of college football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As racing, golf and basketball begin to tip-off again, college football fans around the country are left wondering what the upcoming season could look like.

Former SEC Commissioner and Maryville native Roy Kramer says he sees the season moving forward despite the lack of a vaccine.

“You’re going to have incidents that occur as you do with all kinds of diseases, so you have players miss during the season for various issues. Certainly this is one that is concerning, but I believe very strongly that the game will move forward," Kramer stated.

The former Vanderbilt athletic director admits stadium environments will look and sound different, but thinks some fans will be able to attend games.

"It may look a little different in the stands, but I think the games will be played. And I think we will see a gradual return to normalcy as best we can over a period of time. It will take time it will take some adjustments, but I believe the game will occur.”

For SEC fans - where ‘it just means more’ - canceling the season seems as unfathomable as drinking unsweet tea.

“It’s always been a very significant part of the tradition and the culture of the southeastern part of the United States. The NFL came to this part of the country sort of Johnny Come Lately. It was successful in a lot of other parts of the country, but in this part of the country college football seemed to have dominated the sports culture of the time. And as a result, it has a significant meaning to these states and the competition that exists between this institution to this part of the country. As a result, it probably does in some cases mean more, but I think you’ll find it means a lot in a lot of other parts of the country as well.”

Tennessee players returned to campus for voluntary in-person activities earlier this week.

The university hasn’t announced what its seating policy will be this upcoming season.

