Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Stefanski's first months as Browns coach have been unique. The coronavirus outbreak and nationwide civil unrest were not challenges Stefanski expected when he was hired in January. But the 38-year-old has navigated through it while trying to bond players he has only seen on Zoom calls. Stefanski says he was moved to action by the recent events in Minneapolis. He spent 14 years as an an assistant with the Vikings and was saddened by George Floyd's killing and the protests that followed. Stefanski has urged his players to “get in the arena” and use their platforms for change.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and the Black College Football Hall of Fame will hold a virtual version of their quarterback coaching summit this month. The third-year project is aimed at improving the league’s diversity. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is among the college and pro coaches planning to participate in the event on June 22-23. Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II is among the panelists. Rooney is chairman of the NFL's workplace diversity committee. Last year's event was held at historically black Morehouse College in Atlanta.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Author and newspaper columnist Lonnie Wheeler has died at age 68. Wheeler wrote or collaborated on more than a dozen sports books, including Hank Aaron’s autobiography. He also worked for several newspapers, including The Cincinnati Enquirer and the Cincinnati Post. Wheeler’s family posted on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that he’d been facing increasingly complicated health conditions, went into cardiac arrest on Sunday night and died Tuesday night.