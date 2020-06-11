Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sponsors of Ohio's legislative efforts to make sports betting legal believe the House and Senate can work out a compromise despite differences on who would regulate it. The House overwhelmingly approved legislation in late May to put the Ohio Lottery Commission in charge of sports betting and give much of the tax proceeds to education. A Senate bill stuck in committee as the coronavirus pandemic slows legislative work makes the Casino Control Commission the chief regulator with no detailed plan on where tax proceeds would go. Rep. Dave Greenspan says the state Constitution favors the House version.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Gunfire in a Cincinnati suburb has claimed another life in a park for the second time in two days. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says one person was gunned down and two others were injured Wednesday night in Liberty Park in Liberty Township. Authorities have not released the name of the dead person. Investigators say the other two sustained injuries that were not life threatening. The violence came after 25-year-old Khalic Milton of Cincinnati was found shot multiple times Tuesday near the scene of Wednesday’s shooting. Authorities say Milton was lured to the site in a plot to steal his car. Two suspects are facing charges and police are seeking a third suspect.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A soil scientist whose research has led to improved food production and a better understanding of how atmospheric carbon can be held in the soil improving climate change is this year’s recipient of the World Food Prize. Rattan Lal is a professor of soil science at Ohio State University and founding director of its Carbon Management and Sequestration Center. He was announced as the 2020 winner of the prize during an online ceremony on Thursday. Lal’s research has demonstrated how healthy soils result in higher crop yields, while requiring less land, chemicals, tillage, water and energy. The foundation that awards the $250,000 prize is based in Des Moines.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A dozen schools in the Mid-American Conference are creating a standalone esports conference to offer structured competition without the extensive rules that govern intercollegiate athletics. MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher says they're hoping it's an advantage in recruiting and engaging more competitive video gamers. The structure allows teams to enlist not just amateurs but players who've gone pro. Steinbrecher says the new Esports Collegiate Conference plans to be open to schools outside the MAC and operate separately from it. Competition starts this fall. The spring season will feature competitions in League of Legends and Overwatch, with the champions getting automatic bids to national postseason tournaments for those titles.