Advertisement

Infant teething spoons pose choking hazard, company says

A company is recalling its infant teething spoons due to a potential choking hazard.
The spoons were sold in a set of two and were sold in colors: gray, aqua, peach, key lime (green), cotton candy (pink), and lavender colors. The spoons were also sold as part of “First Bites” brand meal kit configurations, travel kits, and sip and snack kits in those colors.
The spoons were sold in a set of two and were sold in colors: gray, aqua, peach, key lime (green), cotton candy (pink), and lavender colors. The spoons were also sold as part of “First Bites” brand meal kit configurations, travel kits, and sip and snack kits in those colors.(USCPSC)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WAFB) - A company is recalling its infant teething spoons due to a potential choking hazard.

WAFB reported that Bonnsu received a complaint of one infant biting through its Miniware brand silicone infant teething spoons. They recalled about 32,000 of the spoons, which were sold in a set of two and were also part of “First Bites” brand meal configurations.

Parents are asked to keep the recalled teething spoons away from kids and contact Bonnsu for a free replacement product by calling 855-334-8129.

The company said the spoons were sold in gray, aqua, peach, key lime, cotton candy and lavender colors with “Miniware” stamped on the handle.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Knoxville entrepreneur promotes unity with clothing brand

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Knoxville entrepreneur says his clothing brand promotes unity through positivity.

WVLT News

Zach Daniels taken with final pick of 4th round by Astros

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Tennessee junior outfielder Zach Daniels becomes the third Vol off the board in the 2020 MLB Draft.The Georgia native was taken with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round by the Houston Texans.Daniels reportedly will agree to terms with the Astros, per The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome.

WVLT News

Vols’ Soularie selected by Twins in 2nd round of MLB Draft

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The preseason first-team all-SEC outfielder hit. 336 in two seasons on Rocky Top.

WVLT News

Woman dead after shooting on East Magnolia Avenue

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting Thursday night on East Magnolia Avenue.

WVLT News

Tennessee trailer manufacturer to pay overtime violations

Updated: 6 hours ago
A New Tazewell trailer manufacturer will pay $134,799 in back wages to 408 employees to resolve overtime violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Latest News

WVLT News

600,000 jobless claims filed in Tennessee during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
More than 21,000 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Tennessee last week, bringing the total number of jobless people who have sought government payouts during the new coronavirus outbreak to 600,000, state officials said Thursday.

WVLT News

5th Tennessee jailer pleads guilty to punching inmate

Updated: 7 hours ago
A former Tennessee corrections officer pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching an inmate and lying about it afterward.

WVLT News

New shelter aims to rescue girls from human trafficking

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
An ugly truth is happening right here in East Tennessee even though many choose to ignore it. Children are falling victim to human trafficking at the hands of their own family members.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Lower humidity through the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Lower humidity means pleasant weather for the middle of June.

WVLT News

Tennessee lawmakers look to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would provide nursing homes, grocery stores and other businesses sweeping protections from coronavirus lawsuits.

WVLT News

Black Lives Matter protest in Clinton draws hundreds

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter protest has drawn at least 200 people to Clinton Thursday evening.