Infant teething spoons pose choking hazard, company says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WAFB) - A company is recalling its infant teething spoons due to a potential choking hazard.

WAFB reported that Bonnsu received a complaint of one infant biting through its Miniware brand silicone infant teething spoons. They recalled about 32,000 of the spoons, which were sold in a set of two and were also part of “First Bites” brand meal configurations.

Parents are asked to keep the recalled teething spoons away from kids and contact Bonnsu for a free replacement product by calling 855-334-8129.

The company said the spoons were sold in gray, aqua, peach, key lime, cotton candy and lavender colors with “Miniware” stamped on the handle.

