Italian woman preps stuffed olives during brain surgery

(CBS/WVLT) - An Italian woman perfected a regional recipe and underwent open brain surgery all in one go.

CBS News reports that a 60-year-old patient at a hospital in Ancona, the capital of Italy’s Marche region, prepared about 90 olives while doctors removed a tumor from her left temporal lobe. The practice isn’t novel, CBS reported that the surgeon who carried out the operation, Roberto Trignani, has enacted 60 similar operations in the last five years. During the operation, the patients perform an activity during surgery.

"This allows us to monitor the patient while we are intervening on brain functions, and to calibrate our action," said Trignani.

CBS reported the doctors choose the activity based on the part of the brain being operated on. In this case, the operation area was the area that controls speech as well as complex movements on the left side of the body. Previous patients have sung, watched cartoons or played a musical instrument.

“For her, we needed rapid hand movements,” Trignani told Italian media. They settled on the olive prep after discussing it with the patient. She was also asked to talk during the operation because the area near the language of the brain was impacted. CBS reported she talked and recited some recipes.

Doctors choose the activity, too, to help lessen anxiety.

"A sick person enters the hospital and finds himself in an unfamiliar environment. With this system, we try and make him feel that he is in a calm and familiar environment. He collaborates, and we work better," explained the neurosurgeon. "This is the humanization of treatment."

CBS reported the operation took two and a half hours, and Trignani told Italian media that, “all went well.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.