Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with dementia

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing male who was last seen by his family leaving his home on foot.

According to JCSO, 74-year-old Billy Ray Hurst’s had last been seen Wednesday around 2:00 p.m. on Hinchey Hollow Road in New Market walking towards Piedmont Road.

Jefferson County officials said Hurst was reportedly spotted at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday leaning against an ATM machine at Danny’s Market.

Hurst is 5′11, 162 lbs, and was last seen wearing overalls, a gray shirt, and sunglasses.

Hurst’s family is working with officials to locate him. The family said the 74-year-old has diabetes and dementia and has been without his medication.

According to police, it is possible that Hurst was picked up on West Highway 11E in New Market in an unknown vehicle and might be traveling to Kroger on Broadway in Knoxville.

JCSO is asking anyone with any information to contact central dispatch at 865-465-6855 and call 9-1-1 immediately if seen.

