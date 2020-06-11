Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested following armed Dollar General robbery

Knoxville police said a man was arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday night.
Eric Newbauer
Eric Newbauer(KPD)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a man was arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday night.

Police were called to a robbery at the store at 5405 Pleasant Ridge Road. An employee told dispatch a man entered the store, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

When officers arrived on the scene they spoke to two women, who said Eric Newbauer, 39, jumped over the counter gate and entered the office behind the registers.

According to reports, the suspect held one of the women at gunpoint and fled the scene on foot after taking the money.

Officers said a K-9 track from the Dollar General led officers to the Creek Ridge Apartments. A resident at the apartments told police she saw a man matching the description of the suspect on the property.

During Newbauer’s arrest, police said they found cash in his possession. Employees positively identified Newbauer as the suspect.

Investigators searched the area Newbauer was found and located a black backpack, a pair of jeans, the hoodie worn during the incident and a gun.

Newbauer was charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

KPD said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Stocks fall sharply on Wall Street as investors turn jittery

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Stocks and bond yields are down sharply on Wall Street as optimism that the reopening of businesses would drive a relatively quick economic recovery fades amid rising coronavirus cases in many U.S. states and countries.

WVLT News

StateMint pop-up consignment sale returns with safety guidelines in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
StateMint Consignment pop-up sale returns to Knoxville with safety precautions in place.

WVLT News

Tulsa police release body cam video of officers handcuffing black teenagers for jaywalking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Sikes
Tulsa Police Department have released body camera footage from two officers who arrested a black teenager and handcuffed a second for jaywalking last week.

WVLT News

City of Knoxville computers infected by ransomware

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The City of Knoxville computer networks have been attacked by ransomware, according to an email sent to city employees.

WVLT News

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for 13-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

Latest News

WVLT News

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

Updated: 1 hours ago
Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A.

WVLT News

First day of school dates for East Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
Schools across East Tennessee have released the dates students will be welcomed back.

News

Tulsa police release body cam video of officers handcuffing black teenagers for jaywalking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Tulsa Police Department have released body camera footage from two officers who arrested a black teenager and handcuffed a second for jaywalking last week.

WVLT News

Trump OKs sanctions against international tribunal employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump lobbed a broadside attack Thursday against the International Criminal Court by authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan.

WVLT News

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation's top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church.