KPD temporarily not responding to non-injury crashes due to ransomware attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said officers will not be responding to crashes unless there are injuries or a disabled vehicle is blocking roads due to a ransomware attack that hit the city of Knoxville. The action is temporary, police said.

KPD said residents involved in non-injury crashes should file a report through their insurance providers, and police said “no additional city services or patrol functions have been impacted.”

Police said they would advise the public once operations resume.

