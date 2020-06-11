Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers working to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Across the nation, we’ve seen Confederate statues and monuments come down.

That has led to renewed scrutiny on the statute of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, that sits in Kentucky’s Capitol Rotunda.

Governor Andy Beshear and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron have both said they believed that statue should be moved from Kentucky’s capital.

During his Thursday COVID-19 news conference, Beshear said that he has urged the Historic Properties Advisory Commission to vote to remove the Jefferson Davis statue at a special meeting Friday afternoon.

The governor said he expects a bipartisan vote to remove it.

“It is long past due to remove a statue that some kids who come into this capitol, a capitol supposed to be the people’s house," Beshear said. “It’s important, and it’s time.”

Thursday, a Republican state senator also pre-filed a bill, to remove the statue. Senator Chris McDaniel said that bill would move the statue of Jefferson Davis to the History Center or Jefferson Davis State Park.

The bill also calls for a new monument to be put in the rotunda, of Master Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear.

“Brashear is a native of Larue County, grew up in Hawarden County, and went on to become the first African-American master diver and the United States Navy, and also the first amputee diver in the United States Navy,” Sen. McDaniel said.

Brashear’s story was turned into the movie, Men of Honor, where he was played by Cuba Gooding Junior.

McDaniel said people have waited on the HPAC to act, but this bill would either remove them from the process or force them to act. Something he says should’ve happened long ago.

“There is a place of historical significance for those items. It is not a place of honor,” Sen. McDaniel said. “It’s a place of historical reflections and understanding of the fact that we are governed by people, and people air. Sometimes people air grievously in the course of history and we can’t forget those errors. But I put them in a place of honor is not something that I think we need to pursue.”

Because McDaniel’s bill was pre-filed, it would be on the agenda for the session which starts next January.

If the HPAC votes to remove the statue, that spot in the rotunda could be empty when the session starts in January.

The statue of Jefferson Davis was placed in the capitol in 1936, more than 70 years after the civil war ended.

