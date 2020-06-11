KY senator wants confederate statue replaced with one of first black Navy diver

(WVLT/WLKY) - A Kentucky senator pre-filed a bill to remove a confederate monument from the state capitol and replace it with a “true American hero.”

WLKY reported that Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-23, wants to replace a statue of Jefferson Davis with another figure in American history--Master Chief Petty Officer Carl Brashear.

Brashear completed U.S. Navy Diving and Salvage training to become the first African-American to attend and graduate from the school in 1954, and he was America’s first black U.S. Navy diver.

Brashear, who grew up in Kentucky on a farm, was immortalized in the movie “Men of Honor” and was played by Cuba Gooding Jr.

"He led a life that all of us can be proud of and be proud to tell our children about when we bring them through these hallowed halls," McDaniel said.

The legislation includes $500,000 to commission the statue of Brashear.

