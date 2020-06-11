Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

XGR-SPORTS BETTING-OHIO

Sponsors of Ohio sports betting bills optimistic on a deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sponsors of Ohio's legislative efforts to make sports betting legal believe the House and Senate can work out a compromise despite differences on who would regulate it. The House overwhelmingly approved legislation in late May to put the Ohio Lottery Commission in charge of sports betting and give much of the tax proceeds to education. A Senate bill stuck in committee as the coronavirus pandemic slows legislative work makes the Casino Control Commission the chief regulator with no detailed plan on where tax proceeds would go. Rep. Dave Greenspan says the state Constitution favors the House version.

DEADLY PARK SHOOTINGS

1 dead, 2 injured in park shooting, second death in days

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Gunfire in a Cincinnati suburb has claimed another life in a park for the second time in two days. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says one person was gunned down and two others were injured Wednesday night in Liberty Park in Liberty Township. Authorities have not released the name of the dead person. Investigators say the other two sustained injuries that were not life threatening. The violence came after 25-year-old Khalic Milton of Cincinnati was found shot multiple times Tuesday near the scene of Wednesday’s shooting. Authorities say Milton was lured to the site in a plot to steal his car. Two suspects are facing charges and police are seeking a third suspect.

AP-US-WORLD-FOOD-PRIZE

Ohio State University soil professor gets World Food Prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A soil scientist whose research has led to improved food production and a better understanding of how atmospheric carbon can be held in the soil improving climate change is this year’s recipient of the World Food Prize. Rattan Lal is a professor of soil science at Ohio State University and founding director of its Carbon Management and Sequestration Center. He was announced as the 2020 winner of the prize during an online ceremony on Thursday. Lal’s research has demonstrated how healthy soils result in higher crop yields, while requiring less land, chemicals, tillage, water and energy. The foundation that awards the $250,000 prize is based in Des Moines.

AP-US-MID-AMERICAN-CONFERENCE-ESPORTS

Mid-American schools create separate conference for esports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A dozen schools in the Mid-American Conference are creating a standalone esports conference to offer structured competition without the extensive rules that govern intercollegiate athletics. MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher says they're hoping it's an advantage in recruiting and engaging more competitive video gamers. The structure allows teams to enlist not just amateurs but players who've gone pro. Steinbrecher says the new Esports Collegiate Conference plans to be open to schools outside the MAC and operate separately from it. Competition starts this fall. The spring season will feature competitions in League of Legends and Overwatch, with the champions getting automatic bids to national postseason tournaments for those titles.

CHILD FOUND DEAD

Police: Child 'deceased for some time' found in apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a young child has been found dead inside a Dayton apartment, and the child’s mother has been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Emergency responders were sent shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday after neighbors reported not having seen the occupant and a “real bad” smell coming from the unit. Lt. Jason Hall said firefighters found “the remains of a small child who had clearly been deceased for some time.” A police incident report referred to boy who was about a year old. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death and when the child died.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO DEATH

Ohio to review police response to protests, set new standard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will make sure hundreds of non-compliant law enforcement agencies meet statewide performance standards, and it will add guidelines to that list for responding to mass protests. Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that he is using his executive power to take immediate actions to address protesters’ concerns and would also work to pass legislative reforms that have previously met resistance. His efforts come in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, which has set off worldwide protests against racism and police brutality and misconduct.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Cedar Point, Kings Island theme parks opening in early July

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s two big amusement parks will be opening in early July following an extended shutdown because of the coronavirus. Kings Island near Cincinnati says its first day will be on July 2 while Cedar Point in Sandusky will open on July 9. Both parks announced Tuesday that they’ll require all visitors to wear masks and complete health screenings and temperature checks. The two parks also will be open only to season pass holders initially. Reservations also will be required for park visitors, and social distancing will be in place throughout the parks that are both owned by Cedar Fair.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DIARY-WORLD-WITHOUT-SINGING-

VIRUS DIARY: The singing stopped, and the emptiness arrived

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) — She sings in a church choir. But not for months now. For this writer, the sublime feeling of singing together — powered by the humble human voice — is a gap in her life as the pandemic marches on. She has tried several things, but none of them match up to the feeling of being, as her mother put it, “on the inside of a chord.”

SHOOTING-FOUR INJURED

Man sentenced on gun charge in park shooting that wounded 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Columbus man to more than three years s in prison for firearms charges stemming from a shooting in a park that left him, another man and two children wounded. Keveante Smoot appeared in court Tuesday. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty last month to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. There were more than 150 people at a party in Weinland Park when shots rang out on Aug. 11, 2018. Columbus police said they believed the shootout was gang-related. A 5-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl were injured.

MISSING MIAMI STUDENTS

2 bodies pulled from Kentucky lake ID'd as missing students

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — The two bodies recovered from Lake Cumberland have been identified as two missing Miami University international students. WCPO-TV reports that Guan Lian and Yanqi Xing were recovered from the Low Gap which runs up to 140 feet deep, according to officials. Emergency Management Director H.M. Bottom says seven agencies assisted in the search to find the pair. Coroner Mark Coots told WCPO-TV that he is making arrangements to have both bodies returned to China.